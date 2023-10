JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Seven people escaped from a house fire in Jones County.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 on Line Road.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said heavy smoke was coming from the mobile home when firefighters first arrived at the scene.

Seven people escaped from a house fire in Jones County on Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Powers VFD)

The home was damaged during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.