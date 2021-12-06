Seven students receive scholarships during MHSAA Football Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Seven students received scholarships from the Tuition Toss held during the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Football Championships.

The games were held at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on December 3 and 4. Students joined the Tuition Toss by visiting the College Savings Mississippi table that was set up during the games.

Winners of the 2021 Tuition Toss each received a $500 scholarship. This year’s winners are:

William McNair, Prentiss

Zaria Keyes, Bay Springs

Taylor Moreland, Pearl

Kheston Dumas, Hattiesburg

Steele Sheasby, Carriere

Hunter Brunson, Picayune

Zelriah Brinker, Houston

“I hope these scholarships will inspire them to pursue a degree of their choice that will keep them well-employed here in Mississippi,” said State Treasurer David McCrae.

The scholarships were given in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) Account.