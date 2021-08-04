Sexual battery suspect surrenders herself to Jones County deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman, who was wanted on a charge of sexual battery involving a child and felony child abuse, is now in custody. Jones County deputies said Nicole Harris turned herself into investigators.

Harris was booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center and had her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday where her bond was set at $7,500.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “We continue to work hard to build cases and arrest those who commit crimes against children in Jones County. We are working closely with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office on this case and others to help ensure justice for children who are among the most vulnerable in society.”

Investigators said Bill N. Saul, Jr., was previously arrested in connection to the case and has been charged with sexual battery.