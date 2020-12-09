Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston hospitalized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Commissioner Brent Bailey is reminding Mississippians to be attentive of potential telemarketer charity scams during the holidays. Fake charities may use telemarketing methods to try and con you out of your money.

“Charities may utilize outside companies to do the telemarketing for them to reach their existing or potential donors, especially during the busy holiday season,” Commissioner Bailey said. “Our office supports charitable giving and activities, but we want to ensure that the people of the Central District are not falling prey to sophisticated scams or being misled by an organization or donating to an organization that is not playing by the rules.”