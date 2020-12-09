Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston hospitalized

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Fire Council has confirmed the hospitalization of Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston.

The chief has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

There’s no word on his condition at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories