HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced a $500,000 project that will expand the sidewalks along a section of West 4th Street.

The congressional funds will be put toward the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar MPO Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan. The sidewalks along West 4th Street from North 38th Avenue to North 34th Avenue will be expanded into an eight-foot multi-use path.

Leaders said the purpose of the project is to provide safer transportation routes for the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students, faculty and staff.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

The project was announced on Wednesday, June 15 by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Congressman Steven Palazzo, Councilman Jeffrey George and leaders with USM.