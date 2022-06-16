HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced a $500,000 project that will expand the sidewalks along a section of West 4th Street.
The congressional funds will be put toward the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar MPO Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan. The sidewalks along West 4th Street from North 38th Avenue to North 34th Avenue will be expanded into an eight-foot multi-use path.
Leaders said the purpose of the project is to provide safer transportation routes for the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students, faculty and staff.
The project was announced on Wednesday, June 15 by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Congressman Steven Palazzo, Councilman Jeffrey George and leaders with USM.