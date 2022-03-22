UPDATE:

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said the remains of Larry James Spicer, 70, were recovered on Sunday, March 27 around 12:30 p.m. in a wooded area just south of Lucedale city limits.

According to investigators, Spicer was located near the Big Cedar Creek watershed. His body was taken to the George County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for James Earl Spicer, 70, of Lucedale.

He is described as six foot tall, weighs 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, March 21 around 7:00 p.m. near Mill Street Ext. and Cowart Street in George County. Spicer was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Spicer suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Spicer, contact the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811.