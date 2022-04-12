UPDATE:

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Jewel Lavander Smith has been located and is safe.

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Lumberton man.

Jewel Lavander Smith is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 176 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

According to MBI, Smith was last seen Monday, April 11 around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Walker Loop in Lamar County. He is believed to be in a white 2013 Toyota Camry, bearing the Mississippi tag DBV1529. Smith was traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at 601-794-8610.