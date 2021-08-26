Silver Alert canceled for Lamar County man

UPDATE:

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Silver Alert issued for Russ Burdett Martin has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Russ Burdett Martin of Sumrall.

Martin is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Martin was last seen on Thursday, August 26, 2021, just after 8:00 a.m. in the area of Oloh Road and Farve Road in Lamar County. He was walking in an unknown direction. Martin was wearing a tan shirt, khaki pants, and a camouflage baseball cap.

Family members said Martin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610.