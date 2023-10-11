COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Gavin Denham Nicholson, Jr., of Columbia.

He is described as five-foot eleven inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Nicholson was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a camouflage hat.

According to MBI, Nicholson was last seen Tuesday, October 10 around 12:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Reservoir Road in Marion County. He was walking in an unknown direction

Family members said Nicholson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 601-736-2711 or 911.