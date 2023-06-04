LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Alyssa Long, of Lumberton.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Long was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and blue jeans with leopard print shoes on Sunday, June 4 around 5:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of Highway 13 in Lumberton. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Long suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at 601-794-8610.