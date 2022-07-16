FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley of Hattiesburg.

MBI officials said he was last seen at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15. They said he was walking in an unknown direction.

Officials said Stingley is five feet and seven inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Stingley, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Stingley can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.