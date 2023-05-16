JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Francisco Oxiries Caraballo Morales, of Laurel.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Morales was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, camo shorts, and a black shirt. He was last seen Wednesday, May 9, around 10:30 p.m. at the Shell Service Station on 16th St. in Jones County.

Investigators said Morales is believed to be in a white and tan 2005 F-150 bearing the Florida tag BS62WB.

Family members said Morales suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-428-7867 or 911.