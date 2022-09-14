SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI0 has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright, of Sumrall.

She is described as five-foot two-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Wright was last seen driving north on Highway 589 on Tuesday, September 13, around 8:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of Highway 589 in Lamar County. She is believed to be in a 2008 white Chevrolet Cobalt, bearing the Mississippi tag LLB3258.

Family members said Wright suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Wright, contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-794-8610.