STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Eric Penniman of Wiggins.

MBI officials said he’s five feet and eleven inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg in August of 2022.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about his location can call the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-928-3191.