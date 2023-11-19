LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old Purvis woman.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), Lola Mae May was last seen on Saturday, November 18 around 1:00 p.m. in the 30 block of Day Lily Lane in Lamar County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Agents said May was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. She may be accompanied by Tj Bergeran.

Family members said May suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Lola Mae May (Courtesy: MBI)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610.