GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for James Earl Spicer, 70, of Lucedale.

He is described as a white male, six foot tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, March 21 around 7:00 p.m. near Mill Street Ext. and Cowart Street in George County. Spicer was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Spicer suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Spicer, contact the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-9156.