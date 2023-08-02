COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Delmar Lee Blake, Jr., of Columbia, Marion County.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Blake was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean pants, shoes with no socks, and sunglasses. He also has a surgical scar from the back of his neck to the bottom of his tailbone.

Investigators said Blake was last seen on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 98 in Columbia. He was driving a blue 2001 GMC Sierra bearing the Mississippi tag D/B 0860U.

Family members said Blake suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8052.