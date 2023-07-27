WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Jerry Clark Kelly, of Tylertown.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 178 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to MIB, Kelly was last seen Thursday, July 27, 2023, around 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Pine Drive in Walthall County. He is believed to be in a 2016 silver Nissan Frontier bearing the Mississippi tag WLH0303.

Family members said Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tylertown Police Department at 601-876-4440.