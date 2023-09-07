PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Betty Kendrick, of Picayune.

She is described as five-foot seven-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Kendrick was last seen Wednesday, September 6 around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 4th Avenue in Pearl River County.

Kendrick is believed to be in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Impala bearing the Mississippi tag PRD5574.

Family members said Kendrick suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-749-5478 or 911.