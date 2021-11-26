Silver Alert issued for Greene County man

LEAKSVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old M.J. Mathews of Leakesville in Greene County.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 143 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Mathews was last seen Thursday, November 25, about 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Paulding Road. He is believed to be in a 2017 gray Nissan Versa bearing the Mississippi tag GRA8400 traveling north.

Family members said Mathews suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 394-2341.