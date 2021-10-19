Silver Alert issued for Jones County man

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Mark Gressett of Laurel, MS, in Jones County.

Gressett is described as a black male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Gressett was last seen Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at about 8:00 pm in the 900 block of 14th Avenue in Jones County, wearing blue plaid pajama bottoms and a black and red tank top with white letters that say “Jamaica.”

Mark Gressett is believed to be in a 1996 black Chevrolet S-10 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Gressett suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mark Gressett, contact Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711.