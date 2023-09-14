PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Jonathan Daniel Champagne, of Carriere.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Champagne was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and blue and white Michael Jordon shoes with no laces.

He was last seen on Monday, September 11 around 3:00 p.m. in the 400 block of White Chapel Road. Agents said Champagne was possibly driving south to New Orleans in a 2010 beige Chevrolet Malibu bearing the Mississippi tag PRH2638.

Family members said Champagne suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at 601-749-5478.