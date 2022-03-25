STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Willie Fred Blakely, of Stone County.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey uniform shirt and blue pants.

Investigators said Blakely was seen around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25 in the 1400 block of Wire Road. He is believed to be in a 2004, Gold, Ford, Explorer Sport-Trac, bearing tag STA-7882 MS traveling in an unknown direction.

84-year-old Willie Fred Blakely of Perkinston (Courtesy: MBI)

Blakely’s gold 2004 Ford Explorer (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Blakely suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.