Single-vehicle accident on HWY 11 and Mimosa Street

SANDERVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Sandersville, Rustin, and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle wreck at Highway 11 and Mimosa Street just south of Sandersville about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On arrival, fire units found an overturned vehicle with one occupant entrapped. Firefighters provided emergency medical care to the man while extricating him from the vehicle.

The driver was the only individual involved in the incident and sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses said the vehicle left the roadjust north of Mimosa Street and rolled before it came to rest on its side south of Mimosa Street, about 150-200 feet from where it left the roadway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on scene and Emserv Ambulance Service transported the patient to a local emergency department.