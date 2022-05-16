HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sixth Street Museum District will host its annual Summer Jamming Program during June.

Organizers said this year the programs will focus on African American musical influences.

The first series of events will be Story Time with a Soldier on Friday, June 10 and 17 at 10:00 a.m. A military veteran will lead an interactive read-a-long of a music-themed book to students in Pre-K to 2nd grade.

The second series of events will be Jam Session Camp from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The half-day camp is designed for children 8-11 years in age. Participants will learn about African American musicians and their influences on specific genres of music. There will be story times, songs, dances and arts and crafts. The camp is limited to 15 children.

Registration is required for both event, but both are free. Click here to register.