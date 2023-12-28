JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators said skeletal remains were discovered under a house trailer in Jasper County.

Jasper County deputies said the remains were discovered just after 2:00 p.m. on December 26 on CR 39 in Vossburg. Deputies responded to the scene, along with agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Mississippi Crime Lab.

Investigators said the remains are believed to be those of Patrick Prater, who was reported missing from the home on December 15, 2022, by his then-girlfriend Tammy Hill. They said Hill moved out of the trailer a few days after Prater was reported missing, and no one has lived in the trailer since his disappearance.

Authorities believe Prater returned days later, due to the fact that underneath the trailer was searched the day he was reported missing. They said it appears he was possibly electrocuted.

The remains were taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab.