HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – Twenty nine regional airports, including the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will no longer be serviced by SkyWest Airlines. The company’s original plan was be able to provide air service to regional airports through June 30, 2023.

Instead, SkyWest issued a 90 day notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation for at least 29 cities leaving many without pilots and operators. In the Pine Belt, officials said this is not the first time regional airports have been left behind.

According to Tom Heanue, Executive Director Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, they have had a few different airlines in the past including, American Airlines, which outgrew the small community and led them to United and then SkyWest.

With travel restrictions loosening across the nation, more people are on the move. SkyWest officials believe they do not have the amount of pilots to run and complete routes effectively and safely.

Officials at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport said they are looking for a replacement carrier. In the meantime, SkyWest will continue to provide airline services in Hattiesburg for an additional eight months.