HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to a strong public interest, Smith Drug Co. in Downtown Hattiesburg will be open to the public on Saturdays.

From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays, neighbors can visit the building to receive a tour, ask questions, sample milkshakes, malts, floats or sodas and purchase t-shirts.

Staff will be available to answer questions about the building and its pharmacists and owners E. Hammond Smith and James Cohen.

Neighbors can visit starting on Saturday, March 12. The building will close to the public in August. Smith Drug Co. is located at 606 Mobile Street.