FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County has been chosen by the Mississippi Humanities Council to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” This is part of The Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.

Opening at the Hattiesburg Library on March 28th, “Voices and Votes” will be on view through May 14. The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government.

“We’ve come up with a number of programs and extra display items to add to what we are getting from The Smithsonian,” said library Director Sean Farrell. “The whole ‘Voice and Votes’ experience allows us to reflect on national, state and local history and explore what it means to be an active participant in governance.”

A full listing of activities is available on the web at hpfc2.hpfc.lib.ms.us/voices.pdf.