JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Reedy Creek Road in the Sharon community around 3:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the living room window by the front door of the home.

The homeowners stated they were awakened by the smoke detector in the hallway. They were able to get everyone out of the home.

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning on Reedy Creek Road. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This blaze highlights the need to have smoke detectors in good working order in your home. Change the batteries every six months and test the detectors to ensure they are functioning properly. Smoke detectors save lives and did so this morning!” officials with the Jones County Fire Council stated.