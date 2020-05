RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - "When I was a little boy, my daddy used to fish at Lake Providence, Louisiana, and we would go by these old houses sitting out in the Delta. And I don’t know, something was fascinating about them. One day, I had some extra wood, and I decided I’d try making one of them," said Billy Jones.

Jones has been creating model houses for years. It’s a hobby for him. He sells them along when someone wants one bad enough. But that’s not why be builds them.