HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close on Saturday, December 31 for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the following streets will close from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 for the city’s Midnight on Front Street event:

West Front Street between Forrest Street and Mobile Street

East Pine Street between Forrest Street and Mobile Street

Main Street between Railroad and Batson Street

Mobile Street will remain open to traffic until 11:00 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks.

The following drop zones for fireworks will close at 11:00 p.m.:

Main Street between East Railroad Street and Buschman Street

East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street