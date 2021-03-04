Some Hattiesburg neighbors plan to get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Mississippi this week. In Hattiesburg, Louis Blakely said he’s ready to get the vaccine.

“Me and my wife been looking for a place to get a shot. I rather have the one from Johnson & Johnson. e all need a shot,” he said. “I was in the hospital about a month ago, and I been at home for a while. So I’m ready for the vaccine.”

Some said they will try the vaccine for an added layer of protection against the virus.

The process to signup for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the same as Moderna and Pfizer, with the notable difference that there’s no need for a follow-up shot with Johnson & Johnson.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), Mississippi will receive 24,000 initial doses.

