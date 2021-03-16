Soso community still recovering from devastating April 2020 tornado

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – In the Pine Belt, an EF-4 tornado tore through the Soso community last year. One year later, neighbors said they’re still picking up the pieces.

“It just tore everything up. Millions of dollars of damage. It’s just devastating,” said Joel Halloway.

Ray Millsap said, “It just turned white. The wind was blowing so fast. The house I was in, the pressure was so hard.”

His family survived the record-breaking storm. The EF-4 tornado that hit the Pine Belt in April 2020 set a new state record for width of a tornado, which spanned across eight counties.

