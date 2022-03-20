BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – A Soso man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Biloxi on Sunday, March 20.

Biloxi police responded to the scene around 3:17 a.m. on Howard Avenue. A man and a woman were found with non-life-threatening injuries. A witness directed officers to a sedan. The driver, Richard Sims, 19, was identified as the shooter.

Sims was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $200,000.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. The victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.