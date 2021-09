Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Soso that left a teenager dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to JCSD, investigators are working on the incident which involved a mother and son and maybe accidental.

Deputies said additional details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.