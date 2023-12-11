HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg drivers who travel South 40th Avenue may experiences delays due to a significant paving project.

There will be construction on South 40th Avenue between Lincoln Road and Richburg Road.

Officials said contractors will begin work on Linden Court as a side street that is included in the project, and then will progress to South 40th Avenue. In total, this stretch is a little more than 1.5 miles long. Milling will take place, followed by paving.

The traffic plan includes working through single lane closures to keep traffic flowing. The entirety of the project is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, depending on weather.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

While all neighborhoods along this stretch of South 40th will still be accessible, additional drivers who travel this area often should anticipate delays or plan an alternative route.

This project is estimated to cost $375,000.