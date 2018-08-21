South Mississippi man dies after lawnmower falls on him

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A south Mississippi man is dead after a lawnmower he was repairing fell on him.



Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict tells WDAM-TV that 74-year-old George Friend Sr. died Monday at a Hattiesburg hospital.



Friend was taken there after the lawnmower fell on him at his home on the western outskirts of Hattiesburg.



Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Friend was working on a zero-turn style mower, which he had hoisted up so he could sharpen the blades. The sheriff says Friend was underneath the mower when scaffolding that was elevating the machine broke, and it crashed down on him.



Rigel says Friend's wife returned home and found him, calling for help.