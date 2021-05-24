Southern Arena Theatre returns with outdoor performances

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Arena Theatre (SAT) is set to return for its 44th season at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) with a family-friendly outdoor performance of John Glore’s The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.

This production will be performed on the new outdoor stage behind the Theatre and Dance building on May 27-29 and June 3-5 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the show are $10; tickets for faculty, staff, students, seniors and military are $8. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on.

“After being unable to perform last summer, we are ecstatic to be bringing back Southern Arena Theatre with a show for all ages,” said Dr. David Coley, producer and assistant professor of theatre. “It promises to be a unique and memorable experience for all who come experience our outdoors space.”

Only fifty tickets will be available per performance. For ticket information, visit usm.edu/spva.