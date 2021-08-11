Southern Miss accounting students earn competitive scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three University of Southern Mississippi (USM) accounting students are the recipients of competitive scholarships. The recipients include:

Yolanda Linares, a graduate student from Hattiesburg, Miss., has been named a PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) Scholar for the 2021-22 academic year.

Alaney Jade Dunton, a junior accounting major from Biloxi, Miss., has been awarded an AICPA (American Institute of CPAs) Foundation Two-Year Transfer Scholarship.

Taelor Manning, a graduate student from Memphis, Tenn., has been awarded an AICPA Scholarship for Minority Accounting Students.

Yolanda Linares (Courtesy: USM)

Alaney Jade Dunton (Courtesy: USM)

Taelor Manning (Courtesy: USM)

“It is a tremendous honor to have our talented and deserving students recognized by both the PCAOB and the AICPA in this way,” said Amber Hatten, Professor of Practice and Director of USM’s Master of Professional Accountancy (MPA) program. “These scholarship awards are limited in number, and the application process is incredibly competitive. We are excited for Yolanda, Taelor, and Alaney, and we look forward to more great things ahead as they continue moving through the accounting program at USM and begin their professional careers.”