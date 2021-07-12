Southern Miss, Air University partner for Applied Science program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the he University of Southern Mississippi (UMS) announced a partnership with the Air Force’s Air University Associate to Baccalaureate (AU-ABC) program. The partnership will benefit students enrolled in USM’s Bachelor of Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science program.

“It is extremely important. The honor of serving our service members and their families is something we never take for granted,” said Veterans Center Director Jeff Hammond. “This partnership is all about duty: serving those who faithfully serve our nation and our continuing growth of the USM military-connected program in reaching out in all directions to attract, support and care for military-students.”

A total of 24 Air Force students were enrolled at USM for the Fall 2020 semester. Hammond said the goal is to double that number in the future. Through the partnership, Air Force students can transfer their credits earned at the Associate’s level toward programs to fulfill Baccalaureate requirements, many of which, including the APT BAS, are 100 percent online.

USM’s Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science program was launched in 2007 as the first of its kind in Mississippi. Dr. Heather Annulis, Vice-Provost at USM’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, said the program is designed for working adults with demanding schedules and other commitments, including active military service.

“Therefore, a personalized degree plan is constructed with an advisor to ensure scheduling and relevance of the curriculum work in concert with previous transcripts, military training experience, and other applicable certifications to warrant an exceptional university experience,” said Annulis.

The program advances careers in: