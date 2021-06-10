Southern Miss announces construction projects to improve accessibility on campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi (UMS) announced several construction projects will provide greater accessibility and mobility to the Hattiesburg campus.

According to Dr. Chris Crenshaw, senior vice president for facilities planning and management, the projects are part of a long-term bike and pedestrian master plan developed by a USM committee in conjunction with outside engineers.

“These projects – particularly the pedestrian pathway project – help us provide convenient access for our students, faculty and staff, especially if they want to use an alternative means for accessing the campus outside of their vehicle,” said Crenshaw.

The majority of the work will focus on Montague Boulevard. A Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) grant from the Federal Highway Administration has enabled the university to begin construction of a pedestrian pathway along the north side of Montague Boulevard from 38th Avenue to Ross Boulevard.

Crenshaw said the grant will fund 80 percent of the $950,000 project that will offer a safer way for students to enter the campus from traffic-heavy 38th Avenue. USM will provide the remaining funds for the project.

“We have a lot of students who live in apartments along the west side of 38th Avenue,” stated Crenshaw. “Currently, when they cross 38th Avenue they’re walking in the street because they don’t have a safe way to traverse the area to get to campus. This pathway will give them a much safer access to campus, and we’re very excited about this particular project.”

Projects underway include: