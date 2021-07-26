Southern Miss announces recipients of Space Grant Consortium scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced 24 Space Grant scholarship recipients and six winners for the Innovative Design in Computing Competition (IDCC). The scholarships were awarded through the state-wide NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium (MSSGC) program.

The 2021-2022 NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarships range from $500 to $1,500. Recipients include:

Ian Beall, polymer science & engineering major from Hattiesburg, Miss.

Christian Bellew, ocean engineering major from Gulfport, Miss.

Christian Bird, geographic information technology major from Biloxi, Miss.

Douglas Bradley, geology major from Kingwood, Texas

Larry Byrd, polymer science & engineering major from Hattiesburg, Miss.

Cierra Carter, ocean engineering major from Waveland, Miss.

Nicholas Currie, polymer science & engineering major from Moss Point, Miss.

Kardarius Felton, biological sciences major from Roxie, Miss.

David Garcia, polymer science & engineering major from Hattiesburg, Miss.

Rachel Hamilton, ocean engineering major from Biloxi, Miss.

Joshua Hurnyak, geology major from Diamondhead, Miss.

Keely Hoppmeyer, polymer science & engineering major from Dacula, Ga.

Seth Kumming, geology major from Sumrall, Miss.

Luke Lewis, polymer science major from Kentwood, La.

Ryan Polizzi, geology major from Carriere, Miss.

John Rousse, polymer science & engineering major from Lumberton, Miss

Blake Runnels, geology major from Petal, Miss.

David Sanderson, ocean engineering major from Long Beach, Miss.

Jacob Seal, geology major from Petal, Miss

Thomas Stillman, geology major from Argyle, Texas

Matthew Tarver, ocean engineering major from Long Beach, Miss.

Jullian Vannattan, geology major from Picayune, Miss

Kobe Winsley, geography & sustainable development major from Purvis, Miss.

Rollin Young, information technology major from Summit, Miss.

The two winning IDCC competition teams and their projects include: