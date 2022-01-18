Southern Miss audiologist elected president of MSHA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Courtney Turner, a University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Educational Audiologist, has been elected as the 2022 President-Elect and 2023 President of the Mississippi Speech-Language-Hearing Association (MSHA).

Turner is an Educational Audiologist for the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at USM.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been elected. I look forward to working with our board to promote ethical, evidence-based practices and to engage speech and hearing students and professionals throughout the state,” said Turner.

She has been apart of the USM team for almost seven years.