Southern Miss audiologist elected president of MSHA

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Courtney Turner, a University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Educational Audiologist, has been elected as the 2022 President-Elect and 2023 President of the Mississippi Speech-Language-Hearing Association (MSHA).

Turner is an Educational Audiologist for the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at USM.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been elected. I look forward to working with our board to promote ethical, evidence-based practices and to engage speech and hearing students and professionals throughout the state,” said Turner.

She has been apart of the USM team for almost seven years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories