Southern Miss credits increased enrollment to retention programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – This fall, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has seen an increase in enrollment. University leaders credit this to the college’s high retention rate among students, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“When they look at things like improving retention rates, improving graduation rates, freshman cohorts that return year after year at really high numbers, it shows them that Southern Miss is a university that can help them achieve those goals. And if they come here, they are going to get the support they need,” stated Katie McBride, director of the Center for Student Success at USM.

The University Of Southern Mississippi attributes much of its success with enrollment to its retention programs. The increase in enrollment is particularly high among first and second year students.

“We want them to know what resources are available their students and help us encourage them to get plugged into resources that we know are going to help them be successful in the classroom and outside of the classroom. Help them persist in their degree plan and graduate on time and find gainful employment is ultimately what we want for all southern miss graduates,” said McBride.

Christy Pheal is a senior at USM, and she is transfer student. She is also the president of the Transfer Student Association (TSA), which matches new students with a transfer transition leader. Transfer transition leaders meet one on one with all new transfer students. Pheal said programs like TSA are important to ensure new students are given the proper resources to be successful.

“Definitely finding programs like TSA or mentorship program will definitely help students stay on track to graduating, and it is very easy to get lost on a campus such as USM,” she explained.

The Center for Student Success will open a new space on USM campus on the first floor of the Cook Library in December.

