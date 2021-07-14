Southern Miss Dean Gould to serve as MACTE President

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On July 1, Dr. Trenton E. Gould, dean of The University of Southern Mississippi College of Education and Human Sciences, became president of the Mississippi Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE), an affiliate of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE).

During a two-year appointment, Dr. Gould will lead the statewide organization composed of faculty and administrators from all public and private institutions of higher education in Mississippi engaged in the preparation of professional school personnel.

As MACTE president, Gould seeks to energize all publics interested in supporting teacher education.

“Whether you’re a second-grade teacher, a college professor or someone with a different interest in teacher preparation, we want you to know MACTE is here for you,” he said. “If you have a question related to education, we want to serve as a resource to help you find an answer and share it with others experiencing similar challenges. A win for your classroom or school district is a win for us all because our goal is to rise together and elevate education in Mississippi as a whole.”