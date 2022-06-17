HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Physical Plant and Housing and Residence Life Departments will host a job fair.

The event will be on Tuesday, June 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The job fair will take place in the Trent Lott Center on the Hattiesburg campus.

“We are a forward-thinking organization, and we strive to provide excellent service to our campus customers,” said Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn. “If you are looking for a family-friendly environment and not afraid of hard work, please join us.”

Application assistance will be available onsite. Attendees should bring their resume or work history and references.

“We have a variety of open positions in both departments, including custodians, electricians, general maintenance, HVAC technicians and more,” said Rodger Jackson, Associate Director for Housing and Residence Life. “With recent increases in the wages offered, we also provide excellent benefits and retirement to full-time employees.”

Interested applicants can apply online at jobs.usm.edu. For questions, call 601.266.4414.