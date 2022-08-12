HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Summer is over for University of Southern Mississippi (USM) freshmen who recently arrived to move into their dorms on the Hattiesburg campus.

Hundreds of students unpacked their vehicles and took their belongings up to their dorm rooms on Friday. Last year, the school took in more than 10,000 undergraduates.

Students who showed up on Friday said while picking where they would go to college wasn’t a hard choice, picking what they would study was.

“Two years ago, I wanted a video game music composer. Not any more as much. Let’s see in the time. I’ve already gone through philosophy at the start of my senior year. I was thinking of philosophy. Then I realized no, and now I’m in math,” said Marshall Thompson, a USM student.

The university’s interim president has a few words of encouragement.

“You are ready. You might have doubts in your heart, but you are ready, so you do the fundamental things. You go to class, you be prepared, get involved in campus life, get out and meet new people, ride all the rides and find a way to be a leader at Southern Miss, because what we challenge our freshmen to do is to leave Southern Miss better than they found it,” said USM Interim President Dr. Joe Paul.

Classes at USM start on Monday, August 22.