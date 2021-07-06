Southern Miss names Brian Henson has new director of Lott Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Brian Henson has been named the new director of the Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

He has spent the past three years as Chief of Staff for the Delta Regional Authority – a federal-state partnership created by the U.S. Congress to promote and encourage economic development throughout the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Prior to that appointment, he served as the agency’s Special Advisor for congressional and federal affairs.

“I have been fortunate to work in economic development at the local, state, and now federal levels,” said Henson. “The opportunity to come home and bring my experiences to help further develop economic opportunities for Mississippi was always a desire. Being able to bring those experiences to the Trent Lott Center and work with the many talented people and assets of USM to help grow our future is an opportunity that I am humbled to have.”

Henson will begin his new job on July 6. He replaces Dr. Shannon Campbell, who was named the University’s Senior Associate Vice President for Coastal Operations in March.