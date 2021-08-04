Southern Miss Nursing Program receives $1K for ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received a funding award for its College of Nursing and Health Professions. According to leaders, the Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges and Nursing awarded the school $1,000.

Nursing officials at USM plan to use the $1,000 award toward the inaugural Commitment to Compassionate Care Ceremony, set for August 30 at Asbury Hall on the Hattiesburg campus.

According to university leaders, the event recognizes second-semester students as they enter clinical settings for the first time. Commemorative gold pins also will be awarded to the students.

“This ceremony signifies that the School of Professional Nursing Practice, the College and University are committed to ensuring that our students and faculty provide compassionate care to every patient we encounter,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tinnon, Director of the School of Professional Nursing Practice. “It sets us apart from other schools in that we are saying to our students before their first clinical day that how you treat your patient is important.”